Xcel Energy to complete nation’s largest multi-state wind investment in 2021

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy reports that by the end of the year they will have completed the largest multi-state wind investment in the country.

Xcel energy said as new projects continue to come online in 2021, the company estimates more than 31% of its nameplate energy capacity will come from wind by the end of the year. Xcel Energy owns and operates much of the new wind, increasing its owned projects from 850 megawatts, to 4,469 megawatts by the end of the year.

“We launched an ambitious wind energy expansion in 2017 as part of our ongoing commitment to reduce carbon emissions while continuing to provide safe, reliable, and affordable service for our customers,” said Ben Fowke, chairman and CEO, Xcel Energy. “The new wind projects we’ve added will save customers money in the coming decades, are among the most cost-effective energy sources on our grid and are integral to our groundbreaking vision to deliver 100% carbon-free electricity to our customers by 2050.”