Xcel Energy: Thousands of outages around town

AMARILLO, Texas — Xcel Energy experienced more than 40,000 power outages in our area, which the company has been working to repair.

“There’s really a mixture of a lot of different types of outages which all require a different approach,” Wes Reeves of Xcel Energy said.

Due to the storm, ice has built up on trees which are breaking and falling on power lines.

Xcel said they are also seeing individual houses where the service line in the alleys are being damaged and causing these outages. This is something the company is working hard to fix.

“We’re all in this together.” Wes Reeves

“The good thing is if we have a feeder line or transmission line that’s out, you can have a lot of customers out but you can make one fix and bring all those customers back up,” Reeves explained.

On Thursday, Xcel said they sent nearly 600 linemen to repair damage around town.

“A lot of boots on the ground right now and so they’re patrolling the lines which is a lot of visual inspection. We’re even using aircraft to look at the system from above. So there will be a lot of ways we are going to inspect it, ” Reeves said.

Xcel said the frustration of being without power is understandable and everyone is encouraged to come up with a plan just in case another outage occurs.

“We’re all in this together. So if you know someone in your neighborhood, if you have lights on and they don’t and they have needs, just go check on them,” Reeves said.

Xcel said there are some lines in residential areas where electricians are asked to respond to first.

