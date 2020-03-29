Xcel Energy Texas bills to drop with lower fuel costs

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The cost of electricity for Texas Panhandle and South Plains customers is going to drop April 1, 2020 when Xcel Energy lowers its monthly fuel cost factor.

Due to historically low natural gas prices and increased use of low-cost wind energy, Xcel Energy said they would be lowering their monthly fuel cost.

Fuel costs for every customer class will see reductions. Texas residential customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours a month will see $4.35 shaved off their bill or 4.3%.

The lower fuel costs will be applied intermittently pending the final approval by the Public Utility Commission of Texas.

“Natural gas is as cheap as it has been in decades, and this is good for our customers because it fuels about half our annual supply of electricity,” said David Hudson, president, Xcel Energy – Texas.

Xcel Energy said they are also planning to refund $39.4 million to Texas customers in June, doing so would make it the third time they refunded fuel costs since January of 2019.

More from MyHighPlains.com: