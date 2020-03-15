Xcel Energy suspending service disconnections due to COVID-19 challenges

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy announced on Sunday, Mar. 15 the company will suspend service disconnections until further notice due to the 2019 novel coronavirus.

Xcel Energy said as communities and families face the challenges caused by the spread of COVID-19, they will not disconnect residential customers’ electric service until further notice. This step will help ensure people have the energy they need to power their homes and keep their families safe. For customers who have difficulty paying their electric bill, the company will work with them to arrange payment plans that meet their circumstances.

“We want to assure our customers that as part of our commitment to the communities we serve, we’re here to support them during this difficult time,” Brett Carter, the executive vice president and chief customer and innovation officer at Xcel Energy said. “The energy grid is essential to the nation’s critical infrastructure and we’re taking a well-planned, heightened approach to all threats, including COVID-19. We will work with our customers, our communities and government leaders to ensure the lights and heat stay on and that those we serve are cared for and protected.”

Xcel Energy said they will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and will remain in constant communication with local, state and federal agencies, as well as other health organizations, during this time.

Xcel Energy is also in contact with other companies within and outside the energy industry to share best practices around delivering service to customers while keeping employees safe.