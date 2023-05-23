(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 23, 2023.)

MINNEAPOLIS (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy’s CEO recently signed a national statement that backed the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve for the 15th consecutive year, according to a release from Xcel.

A release from Xcel detailed that Bob Frenzel, chairman, president, and CEO of Xcel, signed the statement for the ESGR program. The program is a Department of Defense agency that provides support and resources for employees who serve in the Guard and Reserve as they work to maintain their careers.

“Our veterans and military service members bring leadership, teamwork and unique experiences to their teams at Xcel Energy. Their dedication and passion for service is on display every day, especially in their commitment to our customers,” said Frenzel. “As a veteran myself, I know that the unique skills of my fellow veterans make us a better, stronger company. Our veterans, guardsmen and reservists will play a critical role as we continue to lead the nation in clean energy while serving our customers affordably and reliably.”

“Supportive employers like Xcel Energy are critical to maintaining the readiness and strength of the nation’s Guard and Reserve units and allow them the opportunity to serve our country more effectively and with greater peace of mind,” said Thomas J. Simonet, Chair, ESGR-MN. “Signing the Statement, the company fully understands the commitment to serve and support all military members past and present. This sends a strong positive message to all individuals within Xcel Energy that wore and still wear the uniform to defend this great nation.”

Xcel noted that employers that signed the national statement pledged that they:

Fully recognize, honor and enforce the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA);

Will provide managers and supervisors with the tools the tools they need to effectively manage employees who serve in the Guard and Reserve;

Appreciate the values, leadership and unique skills service members bring to the workforce and will encourage opportunities to employ guardsmen, reservists and veterans; and

Will continually recognize and support U.S. service members and their families in peace, in crisis and in war.

The company has earned Top Military Employer status from Military Times, GI Jobs, and CivilianJobs.com, according to Xcel.

For more information on the program visit the Xcel Energy website or the ESGR website.