Xcel Energy says power should be restored by Friday evening

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy customers have experienced a massive outage throughout the panhandle thanks to the winter storm.

According to Xcel, 140,000 customers have been impacted, but the company is much closer to getting things up and running.

As of Friday morning, Xcel said around 91% of its customers’ power had been restored.

More than 600 linemen were sent to help restore power and repair lines, some not even from the Amarillo area.

Xcel Energy predicts 96% of customers without service to be restored by Friday evening.

“We’re bringing up whole towns at a time and bringing up most of those customers now. For instance, Canadian was hard hit and they had a transmission outage two different times. When the lights finally came on, you realize within the town itself there were still pockets of problems,” Wes Reeves with Xcel Energy explained.

Xcel said most customers should have service by the end of the weekend but it is not a guarantee. Falling debris and outages that are not being reported play a role in how soon service can be restored to all customers.

Click the following link for the current power outage map https://bit.ly/34MDEuJ.

More from MyHighPlains.com: