AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Xcel Energy Electric Outage Map, 10 outages have been reported with 532 customers experiencing power outages.

According to the map, the biggest outage is in east Amarillo, near Rick Husband International Airport. As of 8:48 p.m, 507 customers are without power.

According to the Rick Husband International Airport website, as of 9:48 p.m. flights are on time with only one delay.

For power outage updates, visit MyHighPlains.com