AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Severe weather of high winds has resulted in knocked down power lines and customers without power across our viewing area.

According to Xcel Energy, at around 8:20 p.m. a total of 344 outage orders were received affecting 18,638 customers, in our viewing area.

According to the Xcel Energy Outage map, Amarillo currently has 149 outages with 5,515 customers affected.

And according to a post on the Deaf Smith Electric Cooperative Facebook page, they are aware of several outages due to the wind and are working to get power restored as quickly and safely as they possibly can.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.