(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of June 27, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — More than 3,600 Xcel Energy customers have reported power outages in Amarillo, according to the company.

Officials are reporting that as of 2:22 p.m. on Tuesday, seven outage orders are impacting around 3,634 customers, according to the company’s outage map. The majority fo the outages are being reported south of I-40, east of Ross and north of the Potter County line.