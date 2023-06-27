(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of June 27, 2023.)
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — More than 3,600 Xcel Energy customers have reported power outages in Amarillo, according to the company.
Officials are reporting that as of 2:22 p.m. on Tuesday, seven outage orders are impacting around 3,634 customers, according to the company’s outage map. The majority fo the outages are being reported south of I-40, east of Ross and north of the Potter County line.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
Download the KAMR Local 4 News app on the App Store or Google Play for updates on the go.
Sign up for MyHighPlains.com email updates to see top stories, every day.
Check with MyHighPlains.com to see the latest updates for local news, weather, and events.