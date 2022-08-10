AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy reported that it purchased almost $745 million in goods and services from businesses in Texas and New Mexico after the pandemic hit local economies hard.

“Local business is vital to the work we do on a daily basis, and the dollars we pump into the economy

through trade with businesses—big and small—in our communities support many local jobs, both inside

and outside of our company,” said Adrian J. Rodriguez, president, Xcel Energy – New Mexico, Texas.

“We couldn’t do it without help from these important business partners.”

According to Xcel, the company paid $62 million in property taxes to local governments in the Panhandle and South Plains region of Texas and in eastern and southeastern New Mexico. In addition, Xcel paid $22.3 million in franchise fees to municipal and county governments which helped establish a stream of revenue to fund important services across those area.

“It’s important to us personally and as employees of the region’s leading energy company that the

communities we serve thrive economically,” Rodriguez said. “Our team’s roots run deep here, and we’ll

be here for many years to come.”