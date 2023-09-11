AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy announced that in 2022 the company purchased around $784 million in goods and services from businesses in Texas and New Mexico, resulting in what the company reported as high economic support in the region.

Xcel noted that the 2022 purchases were up from the $745 million in local spending that occurred in 2021.

Xcel added that around $177 million in franchise fees and tax revenues in 2022 assisted local governments including school districts, cities, and counties throughout the region.

“We would not be able to provide the level of service our customers deserve without the communities where we work and the tools and supplies our communities provide to get our jobs done,” said Adrian J. Rodriguez, president of Xcel Energy New Mexico, Texas. “It’s important that we maintain this vital partnership as we support our shared vision of a prosperous region that provides opportunities for everyone.”

Xcel added that its Xcel Energy Foundation also donated more than $1.1 million in its Texas-New Mexico service area in 2022. These donations went on to benefit United Way organizations throughout the region while employees and retirees donated an additional $365,000 to area nonprofits in 2022.

Xcel, according to officials, continues to work with nonprofits along with local governments and economic development organizations to support local businesses and new job opportunities.

Xcel’s investment in new and upgraded lines and generating facilities have played a role in the company’s local economic development efforts including in Amarillo. The company, according to Xcel, has assisted Amarillo’s economy by attracting 3,000 new jobs and over $2 billion in capital investment over the past two years.

“It’s important to us personally and as employees of the region’s leading energy company that the communities we serve thrive economically,” Rodriguez added. “Our team’s roots run deep here, and we’ll be here for many years to come.”