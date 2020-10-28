Xcel Energy reporting power outages

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With our winter weather, multiple power outages have been reported in the city.
As of 3:30 p.m., Xcel Energy said there are an estimated 615 outage orders affecting 25,373 customers.
To see the current outages, click here.
To report a power outage to Xcel Energy, click here.
