Xcel Energy reporting power outages

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With our winter weather, multiple power outages have been reported in the city.

As of 3:30 p.m., Xcel Energy said there are an estimated 615 outage orders affecting 25,373 customers.

To see the current outages, click here.

To report a power outage to Xcel Energy, click here.

