UPDATE: 8:41 Xcel Energy’s Electric Outage Map reports that power has been restored in the area south of Amarillo.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy reports that 116 of its customers are currently experiencing power outages in the southern part of the city.

Xcel said that it is currently assessing damages as of 7:32 p.m.

