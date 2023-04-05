AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy recently reminded those in the community who wish to start landscaping projects this spring to call 811 to assist with underground utility marking.

Officials with Xcel noted that markings are free of charge and that April is National Safe Digging Month, a reminder that digging without locating utility lines can be dangerous and result in injuries, loss of life, and property damage.

In 2022, according to officials, Xcel had seven incidents in Texas and one in New Mexico in which customers did not call 811 which resulted in damage to buried electric lines.

“Businesses and homeowners digging without locates presents one of the industry’s greatest risks to customer and public safety,” said Brad Baldridge, Xcel Energy senior director of Customer and Community Relations. “Whether someone is installing a bush in their backyard or doing a larger home or public project, always call 811 for a free locate. If someone is contracting with a third party to do any work that requires soil movement, ensure that they call for a locate. Only you can prevent the next pipeline or electrical line contact.”

In Texas, homeowners have the option to call 811 or submit an online request here while in New Mexico, online requests can be submitted here, detailed officials. Requests should be submitted at least two days before starting a project.

In addition, projects such as installing a mailbox post, building a deck, or planting a tree, require an 811 call or submission. Officials said that professional locators will be made available to locate and mark the area with flags or spray paint as depth of utility lines can change over time due to weather.

Xcel provided the following safe digging tips:

Always call 811 before you dig. It’s the law;

Depth can be deceptive. Depth of utility lines can change over time with erosion, storms, floods, soil condition, heaving in winter from frost, and changes to landscaping;

What you don’t know can hurt you. Even if you’ve lived in your home for 30 years, things can and do change in your yard;

Does it smell like rotten eggs? If you damage a natural gas line and notice a sulfur or rotten

egg-like smell, move quickly away from the area. Once safely away, call 911 first, then your gas utility company to investigate and repair;

Hand digging. Before you can work near an underground utility line, you must first hand-dig to expose the line and verify its location and depth.

Visit the Xcel Energy website for more information on digging.