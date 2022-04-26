AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Xcel Energy announced that it is rebuilding an electronic transmission line in northern Carson County, south of Borger. Officials from the company said the line serves an important role in transporting water to the region’s cities and powering oil field activities.

“We’ve invested a lot of money expanding our transmission system over the past decade, but it’s equally as important to upgrade existing lines and substations that were put into service decades ago,” said David Hudson, president, Xcel Energy – Texas. “We have long been a partner in the development of energy-related industries in the Borger area and see opportunities for continued growth in that area.”

via Xcel Energy

According to Xcel, the Carson County project involves dismantling a 69-kilovolt line that runs almost 28 miles, from western Gray County through the Roxana oilfields and to the Hutchinson County Interchange. During the rebuild, the line will be made with steel poles and higher-grade conductor wire that Xcel said will boost the power delivery capabilities of the line. Much of the current line dates back to the 1960s.

Alongside oilfield customers, Xcel said the Roxana line supports the Canadian River Municipal Water Authority, which delivers water from Lake Meredith and underground sources to thousands in its 11 member cities.

As these lines move electricity at high voltages into towns, cities, and industrial areas, Xcel said that expanding the region’s transmission system has been a top priority. The company said that it has invested more than $3 billion in capacity and reliability upgrades through its Power for the Plains initiative.