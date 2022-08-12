AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Xcel Energy provided details on an ongoing power outage impacting downtown Amarillo Friday morning.

As of around 11:30 a.m., officials said there are currently four outage orders impacting nearly 3,000 customers in downtown Amarillo.

Wes Reeves, the senior media relations representative for Xcel Energy, said that a portion of the customers on the west side of downtown has been restored. However, officials said the three circuits at the Pierce Street Substation are out.

Reeves said the plan is to reroute power around Pierce to restore customers and then make the repairs at the substation.