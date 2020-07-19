Xcel Energy provides options for high summer bills

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – July’s high temperatures have led to higher bills for a lot of Xcel Energy’s customers in Texas and New Mexico, so the company is asking customers to get in touch with customer agents to go over options if they are concerned about having enough funds to cover the high electricity costs.

Brad Baldridge the Xcel Energy director for Customer and Community Relations in Texas and New Mexico said, “Our electricity prices have fallen since last summer, but overall customer bills may wind up being higher in the summer months because we all used so much more power to stay cool when the temperatures hit triple digits for days on end. We want to work with customers who are concerned they may not have the funds to pay their bills in full, and we’d rather work something out now before customers fall further behind.”

The high temperatures in July kept air conditioners running longer, increasing the number of electricity customers bought hence driving the cost of the bills up. Air conditioning units use a lot of electricity to remove heat from home or businesses.

Xcel Energy said they understand that customers may not have budgeted for the additional power they needed to keep cool, so they are offering payment plans on a case-by-case basis that allows customers to pay over time.

The extensions are different according to individual circumstances, but most are from three to six months, according to Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy said for customers facing a loss of income or other hardships that prevent them from making payments, they have account representatives that can assist in connecting them with agencies in their area that offer help with utility bills.

Xcel said that the personal account representatives will have a listing of appropriate community funds in each town served by Xcel Energy, and will help qualified customers apply this funding to outstanding balances.

Baldridge talked more about the options offered by Xcel and how much he knows that for some, due to the pandemic, times are hard. “We understand that a lot of people in our communities are struggling, especially with so much upheaval brought about by the pandemic,” Baldridge said. “It’s in everyone’s best interest that we offer flexible options for staying current on bills and preventing further hardship down the line.”

Customers wanting to know more about Xcel Energy and their payment arrangements can call 1-800-895-4999 Monday through Friday.

Customers can also visit the customer support page at xcelenergy.com to learn about the options offered as well as the programs offered to help manage bills.

