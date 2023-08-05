AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Xcel Energy released information regarding outages in the Amarillo area with severe weather.

According to the Xcel Energy outage map, As of about 3:50 p.m., Excel Energy reports 9 outages and 2,700 customers affected and crews are working to restore power as soon as possible.

Officials said crews are currently assessing the damage and will have updates regarding the restoration process.

For more information regarding the Xcel Energy outage map visit the Xcel website.