AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy said that it has increased staffing levels and put operational plans in place to make sure that key employees, including line workers, are available to respond to outages that may occur due to severe weather.

High winds and heavy, wet snow are expected to impact large portions of Xcel Energy’s Texas-New Mexico service areas the company reports.

Xcel is also offering tips so that its customers can stay safe.

Stay away from downed power lines. Always assume an electric line, even one that is on or near the ground, is energized and therefore dangerous. Never, under any circumstance, touch or move a downed power line. If you come across a downed power line, leave the area and report it immediately by calling 1-800-895-1999.

Build a home emergency kit. Xcel Energy recommends assembling an easily accessible kit that can be used in the event of a power outage. Useful items may include: Battery-powered radio or television Flashlights Batteries Back up phone chargers Bottled water and nonperishable food Manual can opener First aid kit

Observe heating safety. When using a space heater, make sure the heater has the label showing it is listed by a recognized testing laboratory, and read the manufacturer’s instructions and warning labels. Additionally, inspect heaters for cracked or broken plugs and connections; don’t use it if they are frayed, worn or damaged. Never leave a space heater unattended. Turn it off when leaving a room and don’t go to sleep with a space heater on.

Observe food safety. To maintain refrigerator and freezer temperatures, keep doors closed as much as possible. A full freezer will stay at freezing temperatures for approximately two days and a half-full freezer approximately one day. Visit the USDA website for more information.

The company said crews are ready to quickly and safely restore electric service to its customers. Customers can report outages to customer agents at 1-800-895-1999. Customers are encouraged to use the IVR, or interactive voice response option to avoid wait times and speed up the outage response.