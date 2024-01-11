AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With extreme cold weather in the forecast, Xcel Energy is working to weatherize its equipment to limit power outages.

SPS Transmission Control Center Manager Kyle McMenamin shared that during cold weather events, it’s a team effort to make sure their operation is running as it should.

“We have our folks that have our generation fleet,” said McMenamin. “They’ve been working for several days now preparing the generation fleet for the cold weather. They install heaters, all manner of things that they prepared to prevent freezing. We have commercial operations in Denver, they’ve been preparing generation fleet as well, making sure we have the right resources scheduled to be online.”

Xcel is also a member of the Southwest Power Pool and uses them for strategic planning and activities.

“We’ve been in touch with them and then our field crews field crews are highly important to us,” explained McMenamin. “They’ve been out for last couple of days inspecting equipment, doing any periodic maintenance needs to be done installing heaters were required and making sure that we’ve got everything just as good a shape as we possibly can.”

When referring to generation Xcel is talking about their power plants. According to McMenamin, Xcel has plants scattered from Amarillo to Lubbock and into Hobbs, New Mexico.

“These power plants are a combination of natural gas and coal, we have wind as well, we have some solar and southeastern Mexico, all these resources come together in a combined fashion on the grid to keep the power flowing and to keep people’s lights on in a reliable fashion,” said Mcmenamin.

Xcel Energy Spokesperson Wes Reeves shared that during severe weather events, they bring in extra staff to help customers. If you experience an outage or see a line down, you’re encouraged to call 1-800-895-1999, or download the Xcel company app and report the outage electronically.

The app can also be used to track restoration progress.

“We might not be able to get buckets in the air immediately because we’re also looking after the safety of our own employees,” said Reeves. “We want to keep them safe, but we will prioritize getting lines picked up off the road.

According to Reeves Xcel will work to restore areas with the most impacted customers first.

“If we start seeing outages, we’re going to go in and make the quick fixes that will get the most customers back on,” said Reeves. “If you have a feeder line down, you might have a couple of 1000 customers in one fix and you get them back up.”

Reeves encourages the community to plan ahead especially if you have children or elderly individuals in your household and weatherize your home.

“There are ways to weatherize your home, even a short few days ahead of the storm,” said Reeves. “Make sure that you’ve got no air coming into your doors or around your windows, you can buy weather stripping at most of the home improvement stores. Just kind of take stock in your house and make sure that you’re ready for that.”

Typical problems Xcel experiences during winter weather include high winds and ice.

“If we have high wind with ice, it’s even more problematic because the lines get weighed down with ice and they can break loose, they can damage the structures,” explained. Reeves.

For this weather event, Xcel is focused on the extreme cold which can cause stress to their equipment.

With the possibility of more people using space heaters, it is important to make sure extension cords are in good shape and space heaters aren’t around flammable materials.

“Be very careful about extension cords make sure your extension cords are in good shape that you don’t overload any receptacles,” said McMenamin. “Space heaters can be very power hungry, very easy to trip a breaker blow a fuse, spread those space heaters out in various rooms that way you’re not overloading any one circuit.”