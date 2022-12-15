AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Xcel Energy released a report regarding its recent upgrades that they said have contributed to the reliability of the electric grid throughout the Texas Panhandle.

According to a news release from Xcel Energy, the addition of new substations and the expansion of others throughout the Amarillo and Canyon area have improved power flow on distribution networks during peak times of the year. The new projects include the Lawrence Park Substation, located behind Market Street near Southwest 26th Avenue and Georgia Street, and the Preston West Substation and associated distribution lines southeast of the intersection of Coulter Street and Loop 335 (Hollywood Road).

Officials with Xcel Energy also said two additional substation projects will be completed by the end of the year with two more in the works. Officials said new substations are also being planned in Dumas and Dalhart in 2023, with the company continuing to replace aging poles and wires across the Texas Panhandle region.

“The distribution system is made up of substations and lines that move power directly to our customers,” Adrian J. Rodriguez, the president of Xcel Energy Texas, said in the release. “As our customer base grows and as businesses use more electricity, it’s vital to ensure the system keeps pace with these changes. Equally as important is making sure the lights can stay on no matter what nature throws at us, and these ongoing system investments have proved their worth during multiple extreme weather events the past two years.”

Officials are also planning additional expansions and upgrades to facilities in 2023 and 2024 across the region, according to the release.

“Deciding when to add a new substation, and where it should be located, is an involved process since these facilities are expensive to build and will need to be in service for decades,” Perry Foster, Xcel Energy’s regional director for Substation Operations and Maintenance in Amarillo, said in the release. “We have an experienced team that is constantly analyzing trends in customer needs, and they’ve done a terrific job upgrading our system to manage current and future growth.”

For more information, visit Xcel Energy’s website.

For the latest updates on local news, events, and weather, check with MyHighPlains.com.