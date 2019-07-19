Xcel Energy Park gets new ‘Sun Shaded Structure’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — More shade has been added to Xcel Energy Park.

Thanks to funding from the American Academy of Dermatology and the Xcel Energy Foundation, the Tri-State Expo was able to open up their new shaded area.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris provided the quote for this project that says “Sun Shade Structure.”

“The American Academy of Dermatology really stresses sun safety, and our sun is so intense here. Your meteorologist, John Harris, helped us get the funding to build this beautiful ramada,” said Maryann Hueston with Tri-State Expo.

Eagle Souts also helped by installing three small flowerbeds and an irrigation system.