AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy offered some tips to help customers save on their energy bills as temperatures dip.

Xcel said a few steps can help lower energy costs while maintaining comfort.

Customers can save 1% of their total heating bill for every degree that is set back on the thermostat. A programmable thermostat can help to make this easier.

Up to 20% of energy used to heat and cool can be saved by fixing air leaks and properly insulating homes.

Faucet aerators can reduce water flow from 2.2 to 1.0 gal/min, saving customers up to 1,000 gallons per year and spending less energy heating water.

Xcel said it has options to help customers pay their bills with “Averaged Monthly Payment” and “Custom Due Date.” Energy assistance is also available through the Texas Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program.

More information on bill assistance programs can be found on Xcel Energy’s website. More energy-saving tips can be found here.

