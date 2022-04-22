AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy is offering up tips on planting the right trees to help the environment and save on energy cost for Earth Day.

“Trees are highly valued in our Texas and New Mexico communities,” said Brad Baldridge, director of Customer and Community Relations for Xcel Energy in Amarillo. “We encourage our customers to consider investing in trees that will stand up to our weather while helping save on energy costs. It’s also important to ensure trees don’t interfere with power lines to ensure everyone’s safety and to maintain high reliability on the electrical system.”

According to Xcel, “carefully designed landscaping is one of the most cost-effective, long-term investments available to reduce energy costs and can pay for itself in energy savings in seven to 10 years.” Xcel added that shaded areas may be 20 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit cooler than outside the shade, so planting the right tree around homes and businesses may prevent air conditioning units from cycling as often, which saves on the monthly electric bills.

Xcel Energy released the following tips on where to plant trees:

Shade west walls and windows with deciduous (leaf-shedding) trees that create shade in the summer and, after leaves fall off, allow sunlight to warm the home in the winter.

Plant vines and shrubs next to the home to create a blanket of air space that insulates outside walls in winter and summer. A trellis with climbing vines or a planter box with trailing plants can form screens that block the sun yet allow cooling breezes to flow through.

Plant low shrubs and ground covers around the home to reduce reflection of solar heat from roads, driveways, walks, patios or water.

Plant trees and shrubs to shade air conditioning units from the sun, helping them to run up to 105 more efficiently. Be sure branches and leaves do not restrict airflow.



Xcel explained that trees and shrubs should not be planted directly below overhead utility lines to ensure customer safety. Xcel also reminded customers that April is National Safe Digging month, and customers should call 811 before beginning a landscaping projects as underground utilities can be damaged in the process.

For more information on where to plant trees click here.