Xcel Energy offers remote work options with increased pay and generous benefits

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy announced it has up to 100 positions available for customer service agents. The company said it will offer increased pay, generous benefits, and remote work options.

Xcel stated those hired for the positions are expected to “engage with customers and offer excellent service.” The also informed training will be offered for those selected and the starting pay was boosted from $14 to $17, a more than 20% increase.

According to Xcel, customer service positions play an essential role when serving customers with the best possible experience. The company also announced among the benefits offered are “generous paid time off, health insurance, a 401K and college tuition reimbursement.” Xcel stated part of its mission involves the creation of well-paying jobs across its serving areas.

“Our customer care agents are critical frontline workers for Xcel Energy, we provide training and offer

opportunities for employees to grow their careers in other areas of the company, if they choose to,” said

Chris Cardenas, vice president of customer care for Xcel Energy.

The company announced it also increased pay for call center agents currently employed, and it’s encouraging those who speak both English and Spanish to apply. Xcel said candidates must live within an hour’s drive from one of their service centers, but they can still work from home most of the time.

