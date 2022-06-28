AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy said it has options for its customers to manage their summer electricity bills and to contact the company to learn about payment options if they have concerns that they may fall behind on monthly billing.

According to Xcel, air conditioners are a large part of electricity consumption as they work overtime to remove heat from a home or business. The more outside heat there is, the longer air conditioners run to keep the inside temperature at the desired setting.

“We’re facing rising consumer prices that put more pressure on household budgets, and now we’re using more electricity to beat the relentless summer heat, adding to the extra costs we may not have anticipated,” said Brad Baldridge, Xcel Energy director of Customer and Community Relations. “Thankfully there are options for managing electricity bill payments and community resources to help those in need.”

Xcel said it offers payment arrangements on a case-by-case basis, allowing customers to pay over time should they need to. These extensions vary according to individual circumstances, but most are from three to six months. For customers facing loss of income or other hardships that prevent them from making payments, Xcel Energy’s personal account representatives can assist in connecting them with agencies in their area that offer help with utility bills.

Customers wishing to visit with Xcel Energy about payment arrangements can call 1-800-895-4999 Monday through Friday or visit the customer support page at xcelenergy.com to learn about options and programs to help manage bills.

Xcel Energy continues to say that personal account representatives will have a listing of appropriate community funds in each town served by Xcel Energy, and will help qualified customers apply this funding to outstanding balances. Additionally, agents have been reaching out to customers who have qualified for energy assistance in the past to ensure they are aware of the resources available to them