Xcel Energy offers energy-saving tips for summer

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – With temperatures headed towards triple-digits in some parts of its service area, Xcel Energy has offered a few energy-saving tips in an effort to help customers stay cool without breaking household budgets.

“Most of us use more electricity in the summer to keep our homes and businesses cool, and that’s when we see our highest bills,” said David Hudson, president, Xcel Energy – New Mexico, Texas. “It’s important to remember we have the power to control those costs if we pay a little more attention to how we’re using electricity and when we’re using it.”

Xcel Energy said that home cooling can account for around half of a summer-time electricity bill, but the best way customers can keep bills low is to practice a few conservation and efficiency habits. Among these suggested by the company are:

Installing a programmable thermostat that raises the setting when the house is empty, and lowers it to a comfortable level when everyone comes home;

Using ceiling fans to help circulate cool air through the home;

Opening interior doors to improve the circulation of cool air inside;

Using a whole-house or attic fan to draw in cool nighttime air and push out hot air during the day;

Changing air conditioning filters;

Closing drapes and blinds during the heat of the day.

Other ways to reduce an overall bill, according to Xcel:

Turning off unnecessary lighting and replacing incandescent bulbs with LEDs, which use 75 to 80% less energy than traditional bulbs and last 15 times longer;

Running washing machines, dishwashers, and clothes dryers with full loads after the heat of the day, which helps keep the house cooler and reduces strain on the local grid.

More tips from Xcel Energy on conservation can be found here. The company said it also offers incentives and rebates for customers to use to help homes and businesses be more efficient; program information can be found under “Residential Services” on the Xcel Energy homepage.