(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of July 13, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As bouts of extreme heat add to the hectic weather conditions so far during summer on the High Plains, Xcel Energy advised customers on strategies to save energy and keep bills low.

Xcel Energy noted that cooling the home can count for around half of a household’s summer electric bill, though the use and costs can be reduced through energy-saving habits and simple efficiency improvements.

Some efficiency improvements Xcel recommended include:

Installing a programmable thermostat that raises the set temperature when the home is empty and lowers it to a comfortable level when people are at home;

Using ceiling fans to circulate cool air throughout the home;

Opening interior doors to improve the circulation of cool air;

Using a whole-house or attic fan to draw in cool nighttime air and push out hot air during the day;

Having the home tested for air leaks that can make cooling and heating units less efficient;

Changing air conditioner filters and having coils cleaned to improve efficiency; and

Closing drapes and blinds during the heat of the day.

Xcel said that customers can help lower their overall bills with habits such as:

Turning off lights and electronics when they’re not in use;

Replacing incandescent bulbs with LEDs, which use 75%-80% less energy and last 15% longer; and

Running washing machines, clothes dryers and dishwashers with full loads and only after the heat of the day, which also helps keep the home cooler.

For customers having difficulty paying their energy bills, Xcel advised contacting their customer service representatives as quickly as possible. The company noted that it offers payment arrangements on a case-by-case basis to allow customers to pay over time if they need to.

“These pay arrangements vary according to individual circumstances, but most are from three to six months,” said Canda Henry, Amarillo-based senior director in Xcel Energy’s Customer Care group, “Customers facing loss of income or other hardships that prevent them from making payments can talk with one of our personal account representatives, who can connect them with agencies in their area that offer help with utility bills.”

Customers seeking information about payment arrangements with Xcel Energy were asked to call 1-800-895-4999 Monday through Friday or visit the customer support web page to learn about bill management options and programs.

Xcel Energy and other Southwest Power Pool customers can also sign up for grid condition advisories and alerts through email or mobile notifications to help prepare for and monitor high-energy demand events and outages.