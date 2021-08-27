Xcel Energy now hiring meter reading positions

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy is now hiring for open meter reading positions due to an increase in estimated meter reads, according to a press release by Xcel Energy.

According to the release, an increase in meter reads means some customers will have unexpectedly high bills the next time their actual usage is read.

“Many of our customers have received bills that were beyond what they were expecting, and the previous

estimations that were too low have been the primary reason,” said David Hudson, president of Xcel Energy — New Mexico, Texas.

“We want our customers to know we recognize the problems these estimations have caused, and we are taking steps to boost our meter reading workforce so bills reflect customers’ actual usage. We also want to help customers if they are having difficulty paying their bills,” Hudson said.

The release said that Xcel Energy is having difficulty filling certain positions during the pandemic, and keeping employees because workforce opportunities are expanding across the region, which is attracting meter readers to jobs outside the company.

The shortage of meter readers has led to an increase in the number of estimations, with some customers meters being estimated more than one month. When an accurate reading was taken, many customers were underbilled for previous usage that was higher than estimated, leading to an increase in the bill, according to the release.

Xcel Energy is asking customers to contact the company to work out payment plans that can stretch the extra billing costs over several months.

Current meter readers for Xcel Energy are traveling to other towns to help ensure the routes are read. In addition, the company is working with regulators to improve the reading for estimated usage when the routes cannot be covered due to illness or bad weather, the release said.



“There will always be times when we can’t get to every meter, and it’s usually because of bad weather or

hazards,” Hudson said. “But it’s critical that we improve the accuracy of those estimations and work

harder to ensure a customer’s meter is not being estimated two or more months in a row. We regret and

apologize for the inconvenience this has caused our customers.”