AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy has named Adrian Rodriguez, senior vice president of Regulatory and Strategy at Puget Sound Energy, as the new regional president for Xcel Energy-Southwest starting on June 1.

“We’re proud to serve our New Mexico and Texas customers and communities as they continue to grow and thrive. Adrian’s expertise in regulatory, legislative and environmental matters and his dedication to community and economic development will enable us to further David’s legacy of achievement in our Southwest region,” said Bob Frenzel, chairman, president and CEO of Xcel Energy. “This is a time of rapid change as we move closer to our clean energy and customer goals, and Adrian is ideally suited to lead this effort.”

Rodriguez is replacing David Hudson who retired after 38 years as president of the company. Hudson, who had announced his retirement for April 1, has extended his service to July 1 to facilitate the transition of leadership.

Xcel said at Puget Sound, Rodriguez was responsible for the legal, corporate governance, regulatory, rates, and governmental affairs functions working with regulators at the federal level and within Texas and New Mexico.