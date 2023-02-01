AMARILLO, TX (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy announced that it was named one of the “World’s Most Admired Companies” by Fortune Magazine.

Xcel said it ranked first in social responsibility and quality management, placing second overall among the most admired gas and electric companies in the country.

“Xcel Energy is honored to make Fortune magazine’s list of the World’s Most Admired Companies once again. It’s a testament to the dedication of our employees as we build a clean energy future for our customers and communities,” said Bob Frenzel, chairman, president, and CEO of Xcel Energy.

The ranking is based on nine criteria including innovation, social responsibility, financial soundness, long-term investment value, and quality of management.

Xcel is based in Minneapolis and provides energy for homes and businesses across eight Western and Midwestern states.