AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy is celebrating another accolade, as the company was honored as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune magazine for the ninth year in a row, according to a news release from Xcel Energy.

Xcel stated that the ranking is based on innovation, social responsibility, financial soundness, long term investment value, and quality of management.

“Xcel Energy is honored to make Fortune magazine’s list of the World’s Most Admired Companies.

Thanks to our dedicated employees who continue to deliver for our customers and communities,” said

Bob Frenzel, chairman, president and CEO of Xcel Energy.

“It’s rewarding to be recognized by our peers and stakeholders as leaders of the clean energy transition while we keep our service reliable, our system resilient, and customer bills low,” Frenzel concluded.

According to the release, Fortune magazine partnered with Korn Kerry to conduct the survey for corporate companies, “focusing on large companies with revenue of $10 billion or more. Click here for the complete list of companies who received recognition.

