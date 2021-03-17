Xcel Energy makes restoration progress

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy said most Xcel Energy customers in Texas who experienced outages caused by today’s snow and high winds have been restored as line crews continue their work into the late evening hours.

Of the 37,000 customers who experienced a sustained outage today, close to 3,000 remained without power at 8 p.m. Approximately 550 line workers are involved in the restoration according to Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy said they urge their customers to keep safety top of mind, and to check for any damage that may prevent them from receiving electric service.

Xcel Energy gave these reminders to their customers: