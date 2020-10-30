Xcel Energy makes progress on restoring Texas customers

Amarillo, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Xcel Energy reports that 91% of the 140,000 total customers affected, in the companies service area, by the weather event have been restored.

Xcel Energy says the storm has impacted almost all parts of the company’s Texas service area, a large region in most of the Panhandle and South Plains region.

Xcel continues by saying that more than 700 line workers are now working in almost every part of this region to restore service, including workers who have traveled from New Mexico, Colorado, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and the Dakotas to assist.

As crews continue to make progress, Xcel Energy hopes that the majority of customers without service could be restored by the end of today, and remaining customers could be restored by the end of day on Saturday, unless there is damage to the electric service on their home or business, or access is especially difficult due to terrain.

Xcel says, customers who have lost power because of a downed service line to their home or business should check for damage to the mast, which is a pipe mounted to an outside wall that holds electric wires and is connected to the meter. If there are damages to the mast, customers will need to contact a licensed electrician to make repairs before Xcel Energy can restore service.

More information can be found at Xcel Energy’s storm center page.

