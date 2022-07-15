AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As announced by Xcel Energy, the company’s linemen will “line up” to showcase their skills at the 28th Lone Star Lineman’s Rodeo on Friday evening at Xcel Energy’s Don Taylor Rodeo Grounds. However, despite the name, there will be no horses or cattle involved.

The rodeo ground is set in the rear of Xcel Energy’s Amarillo Technical Center, according to the company, which is its primary training facility for linemen in Texas and New Mexico. That creates a fitting environment for the ‘rodeo’ events, which focus on scoring individual and team linemen on their knowledge of electricity, safety, and their climbing and construction and repair skills.

Instead of bull riding, tie-down roping, or steer wrestling, Xcel Energy said that teams will compete in the “Pole Climb with Raw Egg,” the “Hurt-Man Rescue,” and three mystery events.

As described by Xcel Energy:

The pole climb will involve a lineman climbing a pole with an egg in a canvas basket, removing the egg and placing it in their mouth, knocking loose an existing bucket atop the pole, and descending with the unbroken egg in their mouth.

The Hurt-Man Rescue event will score a lineman’s ability to rescue a 165-pound, life-size dummy from atop a pole and bring the dummy safely to the ground, secured in rescue rigging.

The mystery events are unknown events that cannot be practiced ahead of the competition but involve everyday job and safety skills expected of utility linemen.

Xcel Energy said that the teams for the rodeo will consist of three participants in total, made up of two climbing journeymen and a groundman. The scores will be based on correct work procedures and safety, with judges consisting of operations managers, coordinators, retirees, foremen, and qualified journeymen and servicemen.

In addition to the main events, Xcel Energy also said that the competition will include an apprentice division where people will be able to compete in the Apprentice Hurt-Man Rescue, pole climbing events, a written test, and two mystery events.

The company noted that the event will be open to employees, their families, and retirees, and is expected to kick off at 6 p.m.

Also noted by the City of Amarillo on the Visit Amarillo website, the Tailgate Party featuring foods from around the company is expected to kick off at 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Starlight Ranch Event Center. Rodeo awards will be presented at 6:30 p.m., followed by a live band performance at 7 p.m.