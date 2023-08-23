AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy recently announced the launch of its new Bulb Finder webpage which is aimed at helping customers receive discounts and locate energy-efficient LED bulbs at a low price.

According to Xcel, customers can utilize the finder by entering their zip code to find a nearby store that offers LED bulbs at a discounted price. Customers can find bulbs as low as 8 cents per bulb in New Mexico and 16 cents per bulb in Texas.

“Swapping out old incandescent bulbs with LEDs is the cheapest and easiest way to save energy and money at home,” said Sherryl Volkert, lighting program manager. “And now you can locate them easily by using the website tool, locating a local hardware store or big box retailer, and look for the Xcel Energy sticker. It’s never been easier to get started on energy efficiency at home.”

Xcel noted that LED bulbs are in high demand because it is now illegal to manufacture and sell most traditional incandescent and halogen light bulbs. An Energy Star LED bulb, according to Xcel, can save a person around $55 in electricity costs over the bulb’s lifetime usage.

Customers can download the LED bulb guide which will determine the size, shape, and color temperature of the new bulb needed to replicate the old bulb.

Discounted bulbs can be found at several retailers including the following:

Ace Hardware

Dollar Tree

Goodwill

Habitat ReStore

Home Depot

Lowe’s

Sam’s Club

Walmart

Xcel Energy’s Side Management program funded the discounts and was ultimately created to help customers save on their energy bills through programs and services.

In addition, customers can use the Xcel Energy website to find discounted bulbs.