AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Xcel Energy announced that they will invest around $770 million in existing Texas and New Mexico power-generating facilities.

According to an Xcel Energy press release, extending the life of two older natural gas-fueled units, constructing solar generating systems, and adding battery storage aims to meet growing electricity needs and retire old powerplant generators.

Officials said upgrades will potentially be $116 million in added tax revenue to their host communities and can save customers $900 million to $2 billion in fuel costs over 35 years. Additionally, officials said Xcel Energy will pass through the anticipated $500 million in federal solar tax credits as savings to customers over 10 years.

“Our power plants are operated and maintained by highly trained and dedicated employees and hosted by supportive communities that have come to depend on the economic activity these power plants generate,” said Adrian J. Rodriguez, president, of Xcel Energy – New Mexico, Texas. “By reinvesting in these power plants, we are providing new opportunities for our valued workers who have served this region with reliable power for decades while realizing significant savings for our customers by repurposing existing grid connections and generating electricity from free and abundant sunshine.”

The release stated that In proposals filed Wednesday Xcel Energy presented its plan to the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission and the Public Utility Commission of Texas, to extend the life of two natural gas units at its Cunningham-Maddox Generating Complex near Hobbs, New Mexico.

Additionally, the plan calls for the construction of three solar generating facilities – two at Cunningham Station and one at Plant X Generating Station near Earth, Texas. A battery system is also planned at Cunningham Station to store surplus power for grid reliability.

Officials said the two solar plants near Hobbs will have a combined peak capacity of 268 megawatts. The solar facility at Plant X will produce 150 megawatts under optimal conditions and combined, the facilities would power about 140,000 typical Xcel Energy customer homes on average. Given the intermittent nature of solar generation, the total capacity from these facilities would total approximately 280 megawatts.

The release detailed that If regulators approve the plan as filed, Xcel Energy expects to have the new and updated generating resources online by 2026 and 2027.

The Hobbs-area power plants, Cunningham and Maddox, are located west of Hobbs and have provided an economic stimulus to Hobbs and Lea County since the 1950s and 1960s when the two plants were developed. Xcel Energy will invest in upgrades to Cunningham Unit 2, constructed in 1965, to extend operations until 2027. Further upgrades will extend operations at Maddox Unit 2, which was placed in service in 1975 by the New Mexico Electric Service Co., a predecessor company, to 2028.