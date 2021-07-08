Xcel Energy investing $23.5 million in Hereford power grid

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy’s new Tierra Blanca Substation in east Texas will “boost reliability of the local power grid while providing room for future growth,” according to a press release from Xcel Energy.

“Hereford is home to vital industries that have a deep impact on the regional economy,” said David

Hudson, president, Xcel Energy – Texas. “We have a great track record of providing reliable service to

the large agribusiness facilities along the Highway 60 corridor, but we have to stay ahead of the growth

we know is coming by continually investing in the grid that powers these industries.”

The majority of the $23.5 million investment is in the Tierra Blanca substation which is an enlargement of Xcel Energy’s nearby Deaf Smith Interchange, but the industrial growth in that area has “limited Xcel Energy’s ability to expand the footprint of the existing substation,” the release explained.

Tierra Blanca, located south of U.S. Highway 60 west of FM 2943, will provide a new point five existing 115-kilovolt circuits and allow for two new 115-kilovolt circuits, Xcel stated.

“It’s not unlike renovating your house and adding more circuits and outlets to the rooms where you spend the most time,” Hudson said. “Tierra Blanca gives all our customers in Hereford more ways to plug into the grid and lessens the frequency and duration of service interruptions should they occur.”

Xcel Energy’s facilities in east Hereford are also grid access points for Deaf Smith Electric Co-op, so the

construction of Tierra Blanca and the added reliability benefits DSEC customers as well, Hudson said.

Xcel Energy expects to complete the Tierra Blanca project by mid-November.



