Xcel Energy hosts Day of Service, aims to help Girl Scouts

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy said Friday morning workers are planning to help out Girl Scouts Camp Kiwanis in northwest Amarillo. The company said this is part of their Day of Service.

Volunteers are scheduled for a day of painting, repairs and preventive maintenance at several camp facilities, the company said. Camp Kiwanis is located northwest of Amarillo at 802 North Girl Scouts Road.

According to Xcel, this Day of Service is one of several planned across their eight-state service area with the goal of bringing employees together to have fun while giving back to the community.

Additionally, Xcel announced employees have made No-Sew Blankets for Meals on Wheels clients company volunteers serve weekly and have been delivering them in recent days.