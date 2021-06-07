Xcel Energy has released in sustainability report for the year

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy has released its sustainability report for the year.

The company said one its main goals is carbon reduction.

Since 2005, Xcel said they have been able to get 51% carbon reduction from the electricticty provided to customers.

The report also showed that wind power accounted for 32% of our energy needs during 2020 and another 2% came from solar energy.

The company continues saying since 2005 the company has reduced water consumption by 34% and a strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its natural gas business, with its ongoing investment of $1.4 billion in system upgrades that aims to help Xcel Energy achieve its goal to keep methane emissions below .2%.