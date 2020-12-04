Xcel Energy grant supports Black Historical Cultural Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Black Historical Cultural Center in Amarillo’s North Heights has played a role in preserving Black culture and history since 1983, while intending to bring together the neighborhood’s diverse community.

Xcel Energy says that as the facility ages and new leaders emerge, community support is even more important than it was 37 years ago, prompting the company to award $15,000 to help renew the center’s programs and shore up a structure that provides a venue for community gatherings.

“This facility and the nonprofit that operates it have done so much to enrich community life, not just in North Amarillo but for the city at large,” said Brad Baldridge, Xcel Energy director of Customer and Community Relations. “A younger generation of leaders is reinvigorating the center’s programs and building pride in a historic part of the city where citizens are organizing and working to improve the quality of life.”

The center is owned and operated by the Amarillo United Citizens Forum, founded in 1981 to provide a venue for community gatherings and a space to archive the community’s history. The Black Historical Cultural Center was built in 1983 on the site of the Wyatt Memorial Hospital and Clinic, which provided health care for Amarillo’s Black citizens when they were barred from using the city’s hospitals and clinics.

“The Cultural Center has been a hub in our community since 1983,” said Jay Parker, executive director of the Amarillo United Citizens Forum. “It promotes and hosts community events and fosters an attitude of community cohesiveness that inspires positive change.”