Xcel Energy gives tips on how to keep your energy bill low

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy is giving a few tips to help keep your bill low and house warm as we get into the colder months.

Naturally, you are going to want your house warm when it is getting cold outside, but Xcel Energy said there is a right way to do it.

One of the biggest things to look for is to see if any air is escaping. If you suspect air is not staying inside your house may want to look at your hardware store and see about getting strips to block those areas. Now Xcel Energy offers a free service to help you do just that.

“You can find contractors that are energy efficiency contractors working in the area. you can contact them and they will do some audits of your home and did what’s called a blower test where they’re going to fill your house with air and see where it’s leaking,” Wes Reeves with Xcel Energy, said.

A few other tips suggested by Xcel Energy is to try and keep your thermostat at around 68 to 70 degrees and let in natural sunlight in the daytime so you can keep the heat off or lower it.

Xcel also offered a few tips for those who may be having trouble paying their bill due to coronavirus.

If you are having trouble paying your bill, Xcel said to explain it to them. They may offer to do payment plans or direct you to someone who can help you pay.

