AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As the High Plains prepares for bitterly cold weather to settle in the region through the week, Xcel Energy offered tips for customers to conserve power and save on cost.

The company also reminded its customers that Xcel Energy is not a part of the ERCOT grid that serves most Texas customers, while it is connected with the Southwest Power Pool to help answer to incoming demand. Further, it said that it has increased staffing levels in order to prepare for possible severe weather and respond to possible outages.

Tips to save

As there has been an increase in the cost of natural gas “due to supply and demand pressures,” according to Xcel Energy, the average residential customer in Texas and New Mexico using “the same amount of energy this winter as last winter will see an increase in their bills.”

However, Xcel Energy also advised on a few changes that it said could lead to a more comfortable home and help customers save money:

Let the sunlight in and keep the cold out – Open blinds to take advantage of the sun’s warmth during the day but close them at night to insulate against the cold air outside.

Lower your thermostat – During winter months, set the thermostat between 65 and 70 degrees while at home, and 58 degrees when away. A programmable thermostat can automatically adjust the temperature based on a household’s routine and help save on heating costs.

Make sure exterior doors are fully closed – A major source of a home’s heat loss is from exterior doors that are left cracked open or not latched.

Use fans to your advantage – During colder months, run ceiling fans clockwise, so the warm air near the ceiling is forced down.

Keep your oven’s heat where it belongs – Use your oven light or timer to avoid opening it often while you cook; each time the door is opened even for just a few seconds, the temperature drops 25 degrees. Put lids on your pots and pans while cooking to speed up cooking time and keep the heat where it’s needed most.

“Low-Cost” ideas:

Lower your water heater’s temperature or insulate it – The proper temperature for a water heater is 120 degrees Farenheit, but you can save 3-5% on water heating costs by lowering it 10 degrees, and maximize efficiency by insulating.

Keep filters clean – Dirty furnace filters reduce airflow, requiring your furnace to work harder and use more energy. Change the filter once a month during the winter to reduce your heating costs by 5-15%.

Don’t let the heat escape – Affordable window sealing kits can be found in most lcoal home improvement stores and can help yous ave. Have your home evaluated for leaky ducts, drafts around doors and windows, fireplace dampers, and other places where air might escape.

Improve insulation – Improving the insulation of walls, crawl spaces, floors, and heating ducts is one of the fastest and most cost-effective ways to reduce energy costs, saving you up to 10% on your monthly energy bill.

Xcel Energy also said that customers can take part in available energy efficiency programs to save more on their bills. Customers can also help the company get a jump on power restoration by reporting outages: