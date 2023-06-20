AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy recently reported in its annual Sustainability Report that more than half of the power that Xcel generated across eight states now comes from carbon-free sources.

Officials with Xcel detailed that the carbon-free energy made up 53% of the company’s 2022 energy, compared to an average of 41% nationwide. In addition, the company was able to reduce carbon emission from electricity usage by customers by 53% from 2005 levels.

The report, officials noted, detailed the company move to clean energy while also, “maintaining reliable and affordable natural gas and electricity service,” for its communities.

“Xcel Energy is at the heart of our nation’s clean energy transition,” said Bob Frenzel, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Xcel Energy. “Guided by our customers’ priorities and enabled by rapidly changing technology, we’re driving toward a clean energy future, bringing reliable, affordable, increasingly clean energy to millions.”

According to officials, Xcel set a goal in 2018 to provide customers with 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050 and reduce carbon emissions by 80% from 2005 levels by 2030.

Xcel has plans to exit coal by the end of 2030, upon regulation approval of proposal to retire coal operations at Tolk Generations Station in Texas. In addition, the company continues the environmental impact operation through the reduction of water consumption, and air emission of sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides from it power plants.