AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the Xcel Energy Foundation, 51 Texas and New Mexico nonprofits that received grant funding will be recognized at a 4 p.m. reception on Wednesday in the Xcel Energy downtown office on South Buchanan Street.

While the impacted nonprofits have already received checks for the grant funding, organizers said the reception will allow them to meet Xcel Energy’s new regional president, Adrian Rodriguez, and learn more about one another’s programs.

All of the invited nonprofits won grants through the foundation’s STEM Career Pathways, Community Vitality and Environmental Sustainability focus areas, according to organizers, which are disbursed once a year. The foundation reported distributing nearly $400,000 to those nonprofits via grant funding in the spring, as a part of what organizers described as an annual investment in area communities.

