Xcel Energy Foundation grants COVID-19 relief funding

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Xcel Energy Foundation announced it is granting an additional $32,500 in COVID-19 relief funds to 10 United Way agencies in their service area, matching the amount granted earlier this year for the same purpose.

“United Way agencies have been on the front lines of the COVID pandemic from the start helping area individuals and families cope with the stresses of job loss, reduced income and health concerns,” said David Hudson, president, Xcel Energy – New Mexico, Texas. “These two rounds of supplemental funding will help make up for losses in donor income at a time when United Way is spending even more money to help our communities weather the pandemic.”

The grants come on top of the funding Xcel Energy Foundation has given through matching employee gifts. The Foundation provided $350,000 earlier this year to area nonprofits working to boost education and economic sustainability.

Funding for Xcel Energy Foundation grants is provided by shareholders of Xcel Energy.

The Foundation is currently wrapping up its 2020 United Way campaign, and says it will continue its one-for-one match on employee gifts in 2021. “So far Texas and New Mexico employees have pledged almost $300,000 through the campaign to United Way and nonprofit agencies in their communities. Our employees are the inspiration for the grants we provide in the community,” Hudson said, “They are making a great showing of support during the current United Way campaign and have remained committed volunteers and leaders in their communities throughout the pandemic.”

