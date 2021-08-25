Xcel Energy Foundation awards $370,000 in funding to nonprofit and educational organizations

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy Foundation announced it is awarding $350,000 in funding to 50 nonprofit organizations and educational institutions that are “focused on community-building initiatives in Xcel Energy’s Texas-New Mexico service area,” according to a press release by Xcel Energy.

“Xcel Energy and our predecessor companies have grown up with the communities we serve across the area, and we know from years of experience that educational attainment and job growth are foundational to the health and sustainability of our town and cities,” said David Hudson, president of Xcel Energy — New Mexico, Texas.

“Through the Xcel Energy Foundation, we are able to target programs and organizations that

are doing the greatest good in providing area residents opportunities to learn and grow, which benefits

everyone,” Hudson said.

According to the release, Xcel Energy Foundation’s Education grants “boost systems and programs that focus on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, or STEM.” In addition, groups that received funding have created programs for hands-on learning involving math and science, real-world applications, and future careers.

Economic sustainability funding helps programs that “promote workforce development, workforce

readiness, specific job skills training, job placement and job creation.” The release added that the Xcel Energy Foundation is funding programs that provide support services to low-income populations which assists them with employment that can lead to economic growth.

“The grants are investments in the communities where we live and work,” Hudson said. “Our nonprofits are partners with the business community in continually improving the quality of life in our region, and they’ve done an especially remarkable job during the pandemic when so much has been asked of them.”