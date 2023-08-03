AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy’s recent expansion efforts are helping Amarillo’s economy and bringing in new jobs.

Xcel Energy Spokesman, Wes Reeves, said they have stepped it up in recent years, enlarging several substations within Amarillo and outside of the city, as well as building new substations. That includes the company’s recently finished $7.6 million substation upgrade and new power line project at South Georgia St. and Farmers Ave. in south Amarillo.

“That primarily is to relieve the strain on the existing system to not only meet the needs we have now, but of course, in the case of what the Amarillo EDC is doing, they’re bringing in new facilities in the South Georgia business park,” Reeves said. “So we’re seeing growth as well. So we have to plan for that.”

Kevin Carter, the president, and CEO of the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation, said they have attracted $200 million in capital investments, responsible for 350 new jobs in the South Georgia Business Park alone.

“The great thing about it is we knew that Xcel was going to make those upgrades, so it allowed us to recruit those companies into that business park, because we knew the power needs were there,” Carter said. “And that’s one of the big reasons, especially because Cacique because they’re a large power user and so we’re certainly appreciative of Xcel and the investment that they’re making not only in South Georgia but all over town.”

Reeves said Xcel has also recently built a substation at East Hastings Ave. and Echo St. to serve new growth in the northeast part of Amarillo.

“We’re seeing a kind of an even growth in that respect. The city footprint, of course, has grown a lot more toward the southwest and out toward Bushland and that area,” he continued. “So looking ahead, we’ll probably need to be doing more in the Bushland area and kind of to the south there as well.”

However, Reeves said growth is not limited to Amarillo. He said Dumas and Dalhart are both getting new substations as well.

“And we’ve done a lot of work even in the eastern panhandle in the last few years on our transmission grid, so it’s been nicely spaced out and that just shows you the economy has been pretty steady in most parts of our region.”