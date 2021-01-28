Xcel Energy encourages people to research before purchasing rooftop solar panels

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy said they are seeing more people every year looking to purchase solar panels for their house.

According to Xcel, there is a lot of misunderstanding when it comes to these solar roof panels. The panels work like a battery storing the suns energy, in which you can use to power your home.

The issue is many people have heard you can get paid by energy companies if they use these panels

however, Wes Reeves with Xcel Energy, said that is not always the case.



“You want to find out is it compatible. is the equipment you’re buying will it be compatible with our grid because we do have standards of what we’re going to connect to. The other thing is understanding the economics because a lot of people are going to look at say if I spent $20,000 on a system is it going to pay for itself,” Reeves explained.

The company also said it is important to remember that everyone is different.

If you don’t use a lot of energy at your house chances are you will not be receiving much back and there is a $20 monthly service fee for a meter that tracks how much will be placed back on the grid.

Xcel said they encourage you to ask questions before you seal the deal with a solar panel. If you are looking to ask a question they ask that you call (806) 378-2165.



