Xcel Energy employees donate ‘no-sew’ blankets to nonprofits

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy is doing more to keep citizens warm come this winter.

Employees for Xcel Energy made 165 “no-sew” blankets, and volunteers will help give the blankets to four Amarillo social service nonprofits on Saturday, Sept. 12.

The volunteers will donate the blankets to the Salvation Army, Another Chance House, Buckner Family Pathways and Downtown Women’s Center, starting with the Salvation Army donation at 3 p.m.

Terry Price, a Senior Foundation Representative in Amarillo said, “We traditionally organize a day of service in the late summer that involves employees working together to help our communities with a service project. But that wasn’t possible this year because of the need to avoid large groups in light of the coronavirus. So the blanket project was perfect for the circumstances and will greatly help our neighbors this winter.”

The no-sew blankets are fleece blankets that can be put together by easily putting two layers of fleece, cutting a fringe pattern along the edges, and tying knots in the fringe to hold the material together.

